Money Laundering Case: ED Names Farooq Abdullah in Supplementary Charge Sheet

Former J&K Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah. Image used for representational purposes.
(File Photo: PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 26 July, filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in relation to a money laundering case.
Abdullah had appeared before the agency on 31 May, in a money laundering case against the office-bearers of the union territory's cricket association.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
