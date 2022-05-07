'Untrue, Baseless': ED on Allegation It Coerced Statements From Xiaomi Officials

According to the report, the agency had warned the company’s former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, current Chief Financial Officer Sameer BS Rao, and their families of “dire consequences” if statements were not submitted.

The ED had last week seized Rs 5551.27 crore of the company under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 in connection with alleged illegal outward remittances made by it.

However, on 5 May, the Karnataka High Court had stayed the agency's 29 April order under which it seized the amount.