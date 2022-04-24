Rana Kapoor Tells ED He was Coerced To Buy Painting Worth ₹2 Crore From Gandhis

"He had even made me several calls and messages also in this regard from multiple mobile numbers. In fact, I was very reluctant to go for this deal and I had tried also to avoid this deal several times by ignoring his calls/messages and personal meetings," Kapoor told the ED.

"Under this threat and against my family's wishes, since we are not high-value art collectors, I could not afford to invite any form of enmity with the two powerful families involved and thus I had to hesitatingly proceed given the looming and overhanging threat involved," he added.

Kapoor is currently in judicial custody after he was arrested in March 2020.

The ED has alleged that Rana Kapoor and Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had siphoned off funds worth ₹ 5,050 crore and the former even tried to dispose off his overseas properties to protect them from being targeted by the ED under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

(With inputs from PTI)