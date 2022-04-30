Xiaomi's Assets Worth Rs 5,551.27 Crore Seized by ED Over Forex Violations

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, 30 April, seized assets worth Rs 5551.27 crore of consumer electronics company Xiaomi.

As per the central financial investigation agency, the amount had been in bank accounts under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, and were connected to illegal outward remittances made by the company.

"ED has seized Rs 5551.27 Crore of M/s Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited lying in the bank accounts under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 in connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company," the ED said in a statement.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)