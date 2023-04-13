ED Files Case Against BBC India for Alleged Foreign Exchange Violations

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 13 April, filed a case against BBC India in connection with alleged foreign exchange violations, officials said.

What are the charges? Officials said that the central agency has asked for documents and the recording of statements by certain company executives under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), news agency PTI reported.

Not the first time: This is not the first time a central agency has levelled allegations against the BBC. In February this year, the BBC office in Delhi was searched by the Income Tax Department.

The charges against the BBC were that that the profits shown by various entities of the group allegedly did not match with their scale of operations in India.

Further, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had said that taxes had not been paid on certain remittances by foreign entities.