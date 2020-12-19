JKCA Case: ED Attaches Farooq Abdullah’s Assets Worth Rs 11.86 Cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 19 December, attached assets to the tune of Rs 11.86 crore of J&K leader and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in connection with JKCA money laundering case.

"Enforcement Directorate attaches properties of Dr Farooq Abdullah valued around Rs 11.86 crores under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in connection with the laundering of funds of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA)," ED said in a statement.