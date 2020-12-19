JKCA Case: ED Attaches Farooq Abdullah’s Assets Worth Rs 11.86 Cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 19 December, attached assets to the tune of Rs 11.86 crore of J&K leader and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in connection with JKCA money laundering case.
"Enforcement Directorate attaches properties of Dr Farooq Abdullah valued around Rs 11.86 crores under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in connection with the laundering of funds of Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA)," ED said in a statement.
According to the investigation agency, the attached properties include three residential houses, including at Srinagar's Gupkar Road, Tanmarg and in Jammu's Bathindi. Commercial buildings at Residency Road area of Srinagar have also been attached.
"Between 2006 to January 2012, when Abdullah was JKCA president, he misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office-bearer to whom he gave financial powers for purpose of laundering of funds [sic]," ED was quoted as saying.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
