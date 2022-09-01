Dumka Killing: Police Adds POCSO Charges After Deceased Found To Be a Minor

Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, were added in the case of a girl being set ablaze in Jharkhand's Dumka, after the deceased was found to be a minor.

The Dumka Police said that the victim's age was mentioned as 19 years in her statement but was changed to 15 after police received information regarding the same, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) urged the Superintendent of Police (SP) to add POCSO charges in the case after it found that the victim was below the age of 18.