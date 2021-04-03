‘Don’t Criticise Judiciary, State’: Kerala HC on Social Media Use

Issued by Registrar General Sophy Thomas, the memorandum makes it clear that appropriate action will be taken against the violators of the code of conduct.

Approved by the administrative committee of the Kerala HC, which met on 22 March, the code of conduct also states that all officers and members of staff of the HC should not use social media for “making offensive, irresponsible or defamatory statements criticising policies and actions of the government and its institutions, ministers, officials, heads of departments, judges, political leaders and social activists”.