‘Do Not Fall Prey To Chinese Propaganda’: VK Singh on LAC Remark

Former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, General VK Singh on Wednesday, 10 February responded to the controversy involving his comment on the transgressions across Line of Actual Control (LAC). “For almost a decade, The Indian Express has launched a sustained campaign against me,” he alleged in his statement.
He posted his statement on Twitter captioned, “I am more aware of the LAC and the borders. Suggest do not fall prey to the Chinese propaganda.”
On the widely reported news of the former army official boasting about India transgressing the LAC at least 50 times, as compared to China, which might have crossed it only 10 times, he wrote against the newspaper, “Unfortunately, neither the press council nor any regulating body could ever intervene and bring the paper to heel, which has allowed it to repeatedly get away with distorting and sensationalising statements, sometimes completely out of context.”
In a bid to explain what was said, he also expressed that he had ‘simply stated’ a fact that borders along the LAC had not been demarcated, owing to differing perceptions of it. “The fact that China has refused to settle the border is part of the bullying tactics of the Chinese, and that the Indian side is aware of these tactics and any aggression will be responded to with equal or greater level as was the case in Galwan,” he wrote.
Singh’s remarks had immediately drawn the attention of Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, who said: “This is unwitting confession of frequent acts of trespass.”
The two militaries have been engaged in a month-long standoff at the LAC, which had also led to the violent Galwan Valley clash last year. The faceoff had resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.
