‘Do Not Fall Prey To Chinese Propaganda’: VK Singh on LAC Remark

Former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, General VK Singh on Wednesday, 10 February responded to the controversy involving his comment on the transgressions across Line of Actual Control (LAC). “For almost a decade, The Indian Express has launched a sustained campaign against me,” he alleged in his statement.

He posted his statement on Twitter captioned, “I am more aware of the LAC and the borders. Suggest do not fall prey to the Chinese propaganda.”

On the widely reported news of the former army official boasting about India transgressing the LAC at least 50 times, as compared to China, which might have crossed it only 10 times, he wrote against the newspaper, “Unfortunately, neither the press council nor any regulating body could ever intervene and bring the paper to heel, which has allowed it to repeatedly get away with distorting and sensationalising statements, sometimes completely out of context.”