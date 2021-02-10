India-China Reach Consesus To Disengage at Pangong Lake: Report

Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake on Wednesday, 10 February began disengagement according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of previously held military commander-level talks, Global Times reported citing China's Ministry of National Defence.

The development comes after months of stand-off between the two militaries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), during which a violent face-off last year between the two sides at the Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

The ninth Corps Commander level talks between the two countries took place on 25 January at the Moldo Meeting point.