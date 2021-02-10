India-China Reach Consesus To Disengage at Pangong Lake: Report
The development comes amid a long-standing deadlock between the two nations at the LAC.
Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake on Wednesday, 10 February began disengagement according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of previously held military commander-level talks, Global Times reported citing China's Ministry of National Defence.
The development comes after months of stand-off between the two militaries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), during which a violent face-off last year between the two sides at the Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.
The ninth Corps Commander level talks between the two countries took place on 25 January at the Moldo Meeting point.
The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Corps Commander of Leh-based HQ 14 Corps, as India sought complete disengagement and withdrawing of forces from the disputed areas.
A Ministry of External Affairs representative was also a part of the dialogue.
According to IANS, on 30 August, 2020, India had occupied critical mountain heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake like Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari, and Tabletop that were unmanned till now. India also made some deployments near Blacktop.
Now, dominance at these 13 peaks allows India to dominate Spangur Gap under Chinese control and also the Moldo garrison on the Chinese side.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.