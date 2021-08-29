PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Renovated Jallianwala Bagh Memorial
Four museum galleries have been created in the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 August, virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial, saying “it is the responsibility of every nation to preserve its history.”
A two-minute silence was observed for the martyrs of the 13 April 1919 massacre when British troops, under the orders of Brigadier-General Dyer, had indiscriminately fired at peaceful protestors who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, killing 1,000 and injuring many others.
The PM said, “Jallianwala Bagh is the place which inspired countless revolutionaries and fighters like Sardar Udham Singh, Sardar Bhagat Singh to die for the freedom of India."
“Those 10 minutes of 13 April 1919 became the immortal story of our freedom struggle, due to which we are able to celebrate the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of freedom today,” he added.
Four museum galleries have been created in the renovated memorial and a sound and light show has also been set up to showcase the events of the massacre.
Speaking at the event, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the monument must serve as a reminder to future generations about their right to peaceful protest.
He also made a reference to the ongoing farmers' protest and said that the 'Smarak' (monument) along with the Jallianwala Bagh centenary memorial should remind the leaders of the rights of Indians to peaceful protest, which can't be stifled, as the British learnt from the Jallianwala Bagh incident.
Along with the PM and the CM, the event was also attended several Union ministers, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, the Leader of the Opposition and the Jallianwala Bagh trustees, as well as several MPs and MLAs.
The kin of the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre were also present.
(With inputs from agencies)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.