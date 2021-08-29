PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Renovated Jallianwala Bagh Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 August, virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial, saying “it is the responsibility of every nation to preserve its history.”

A two-minute silence was observed for the martyrs of the 13 April 1919 massacre when British troops, under the orders of Brigadier-General Dyer, had indiscriminately fired at peaceful protestors who had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, killing 1,000 and injuring many others.

The PM said, “Jallianwala Bagh is the place which inspired countless revolutionaries and fighters like Sardar Udham Singh, Sardar Bhagat Singh to die for the freedom of India."

“Those 10 minutes of 13 April 1919 became the immortal story of our freedom struggle, due to which we are able to celebrate the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of freedom today,” he added.