'Disruption in Parliament to Protect Congress Interest': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Questioning the media reports on Pegasus, former Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference on Thursday, 5 August said there is no prima facie evidence provided by 'any responsible quarter that such and such numbers were tapped'.
In the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing a batch of petitions on the alleged use of Israeli spyware software Pegasus on journalists, the former minister attacked the Congress party over its conduct in the monsoon session of the parliament.
Amid days of logjam in both the Houses of Parliament, several Opposition parties have been disrupting proceedings to corner the government over the issues of Pegasus reports, farm laws, and inflation.
"Democracy is run by probity, proprietary and certain degree of conduct," he said in response to a question.
"This family always behaved in the same fashion in the past. The family failed to understand that the country is reposing its faith in Narendra Modi. They were denying the scam by floating zero Loss in 2G, Coal, and other scams,” said Prasad in the press conference.
"The Congress has a simple mantra that as long as the interest of the family is served, the Parliament will be allowed to function. Parliament will not be allowed to function where the interest of the family is not there,” he added.
In an earlier press conference on 19 July, Prasad denied links of spyware to the BJP-led Centre.
"The NSO, which is the manufacturer of Pegasus, has clearly said that its clients are mostly Western nations. So why is India being targeted in this matter? What is the story behind this? What is the twist in the tale? Some people were brought in and their names were dropped," said Prasad in a press conference on 19 July.
