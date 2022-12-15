Direct Evidence of Bribe Not Required for Conviction Under Corruption Act: SC

While proving the foundational facts, the following have to be kept in mind the court, according to Bar and Bench, added:

-" If there is an offer to pay by the bribe giver without any demand by public servant and the latter simply accepts the offer and receives the illegal gratification, it is a case of acceptance as per Section 7;

- If public servant makes a demand and giver accepts it, it is a case of obtainment. In both cases, the offer and demand have to be proved by the prosecution as a fact in issue;

- Mere acceptance or receipt of an illegal gratification without anything more would not make it an offence under Section 7 or 13(1)."

This judgement relates to a 2019 case when a division bench had referred the matter tp a larger 3-judge bench, which had further referred it to a constitution bench.

The constitution bench had reserved its verdict on 23 November.