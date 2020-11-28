Dilli Chalo: ‘Here to Stay,’ Say Farmers as Centre Offers Talks

As farmers from Punjab and Haryana camp at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari to protest against the Centre’s farm laws, they told the media that the protests will continue till the laws aren’t withdrawn by the Centre.
Thousands of farmers defied tear gas, water cannons and police barricades on Friday, 27 November, to enter Delhi through the Tikri border after receiving permission to hold peaceful protests at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari area.
Meanwhile, Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said “the Central government is always ready for talks.” The Centre has asked the farmers to meet on 3 December.
Farmers protesting at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari said that they will continue protests till the farm laws aren’t withdrawn.
“Our protest will continue till the farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul,” a farmer told ANI.
Farmers from Fatehgarh Sahib are on their way to Delhi to protest against Centre's farm laws.
Heavy security has been deployed at the Tikri border after protesting farmers gathered there despite being given permission to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi.
