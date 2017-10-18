Shades of Diwali: Different Ways India Celebrates the Festival

(This story was first published on 18 October 2017 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Diwali.)

Diwali, the time for families and friends to get together and make merry — houses adorned with an array of candles and earthen lamps, air filled with the aroma of flavorsome food, and everywhere you see people cleaning and decorating their homes.

But beyond the common spirit of joy that brings us all together on Diwali, lets look at the many different traditions followed by different communities.