Paraded Naked, Hunted by Their Own: Jharkhand's Scary Truth of Witch-Hunt

From the streets, villages, towns, and cities of Jharkhand, we bring you the stories of these women, which would otherwise get lost in the daily clutter.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/the Quint)
"If my mother really was a 'witch', she would have first harmed those who were thrashing her," says 40-year-old Atul Mahato, son of Chhutni Mahato. In 1995, Chhutni was tortured in the name of witchcraft. She somehow survived, but not many other women do.
In The Quint's latest video series, The 'Witches' of Jharkhand, we set out to find out why women still continue to be labelled as 'witches' and be harassed, tortured, and even murdered in Jharkhand.
Little has changed when it comes to 'witch-hunting' in the state. Why?
Cameraperson: Athar Rather
Senior Editor: Shelly Walia
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
