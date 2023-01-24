DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Air India For Not Reporting Urination Incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday, 24 January imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for not reporting incidents of unruly behaviour of two passengers on its Paris-Delhi flight on 6 December.

DGCA levied the penalty for not reporting the matter to the aviation regulator as well as delaying referring the matter to its Internal Committee, news agency ANI has reported.

A flyer onboard the Paris-to-Delhi Air India flight (AI-142) on 6 December had allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and the blanket of a fellow woman passenger while she was in the lavatory.

Another inebriated passenger on the same flight was caught smoking in the lavatory and not following crew instruction, The Times of India has reported.