Maharashtra BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis Tests COVID Positive

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, 5 June, tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, Fadnavis said that he was under home isolation.
"Taking medication and treatment as per the doctor's advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone," he tweeted.
Fadnavis had earlier contracted the viral infection in October 2020. He had then undergone treatment at a government hospital.
