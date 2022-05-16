'Saffron Will Rule in Hindustan': Devendra Fadnavis Attacks AIMIM Chief Owaisi

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Attacking the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his visit to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, 15 May, said,"Listen to me Owaisi, even a dog will not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb. Saffron will rule in Hindustan," news agency ANI reported.
The leader, in presence of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, was attending the Mahasankalp Sabha in Mumbai.
"We just chanted Hanuman Chalisa. Would Balasaheb Thackeray have ever thought that reading Hanuman Chalisa during his son's reign would be treason and that visiting the grave of Aurangzeb would be a state etiquette?" he reportedly questioned.
Tensions have seized the state since April, after a row erupted when Raj Thackeray, the leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, gave the Maharashtra government an 'ultimatum' to remove loudspeakers from mosques or the MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa over loudspeakers.
After repeated threats, Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were booked for sedition for their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.
The Ranas were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)