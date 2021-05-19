Despite Allahabad HC Order, Century-Old Mosque Demolished in UP

Zufar Farooqui, chairman of the Sunni Waqf board was quoted by The Times of India as saying, “I strongly condemn the patently illegal and high-handed action of the Tehsil and district administration particularly that of the sub-divisional magistrate for demolition of 100-year-old mosque situated near the Tehsil compound in the name of alleged removal of encroachment.”

Maulana Abdul Mustafa, who is on the mosque committee, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “All Muslims were scared, so no one went near the mosque or dared to protest when the mosque was being demolished.”