Despite Allahabad HC Order, Century-Old Mosque Demolished in UP

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district bulldozed a mosque in the Ram Sanehi Ghat area on Monday, 17 May, despite an order by the Allahabad High Court dated 24 April, which stated that in view of the pandemic, “any orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition shall remain in abeyance until 31 May.”
As per a report done by The Guardian, on Monday, police personnel moved into the area, cleared the mosque premises and subsequently bulldozed the mosque. The debris was then thrown into a river. Security personnel also stopped anyone from coming within a mile of the demolition site.
Zufar Farooqui, chairman of the Sunni Waqf board was quoted by The Times of India as saying, “I strongly condemn the patently illegal and high-handed action of the Tehsil and district administration particularly that of the sub-divisional magistrate for demolition of 100-year-old mosque situated near the Tehsil compound in the name of alleged removal of encroachment.”
Maulana Abdul Mustafa, who is on the mosque committee, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “All Muslims were scared, so no one went near the mosque or dared to protest when the mosque was being demolished.”
The police said that once the notice was issued, on 15 March, the residents of the complex fled. Following which, the tehsil administration took control of the premises on 18 March due to security reasons, the police said in a video statement released on Twitter.
The statement added that as per the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, on 2 April, the questionable complex was found to be illegal. On the basis of which, a case was registered in the court of SDM Ram Sanehi Ghat. The police added that the judicial orders of the court were consequently implemented on 17 May.
Barabanki district magistrate Adarsh Singh was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “I do not know any mosque. I know there was an illegal structure. The high court declared it illegal. That’s why the regional senior district magistrate took action. I will not say anything else.”
(With inputs from The Guardian, The Times of India.)
