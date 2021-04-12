Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Dispute: All You Need to Know

The matter dates back to as early as 1984 when 558 Hindu seers from all over India had congregated in the heart of Delhi. They came together for the first religious parliament, where amongst various other resolutions was a nationwide call for the Hindus to lay claim to the Holy shrines in Varanasi, Mathura and Ayodhya.

Then years later when the Babri Masjid and Ram Janmabhoomi dispute was at its peak in 1990s, with the demand to build a Ram Mandir gaining strength and following, so did the movement to regain control of the mosques in Mathura and Kashi. While the movement often spoke of about 3000 mosques, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu religious groups specifically had their eyes on these two mosques. While one was the Shahi Idgah mosque adjacent to Lord Krishna's temple in west UP's Mathura, the second was the Gyanvapi mosque built adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in East UP's Varanasi.