'There Will Be Consequences': US Dy NSA's Warning About Russia on Delhi Visit

The United States Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, on Thursday, 31 March, warned India and other nations, against conducting local currency transactions through the central bank of Russia or constructing any payment mechanism, which undermines the sanctions levied on Russia.

Singh, who is on a visit to Delhi said, “I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us, to express a shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill the sanctions,” reported The Hindustan Times.

An acceleration of India’s imports from Russia will also not be appreciated, he added.