Kerala Temple Cancels 'Non-Hindu' Bharatanatyam Dancer's Performance

Adding that this was not the first time she had experienced this, Mansiya said, "Art and artists continue to be knotted with religion and caste. When it is forbidden to one religion, it becomes the monopoly of another religion. This experience is not new to me. I am recording it here (on Facebook) only to remind that nothing has changed in our secular Kerala."

A few years ago, Mansiya was allegedly stopped from performing at the Guruvayoor Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayoor for the same reason, she said.

Meanwhile, according to The Indian Express, Koodalmanikyam Devaswom Board chairman Pradeep Menon responded to the allegation and said, "This temple complex is spread over 12 acres of land. The slated 10-day festival would take place in the temple compound. Around 800 artists would be performing in various events during the festival. As per our norms, we have to ask the artists whether they are Hindus or non- Hindus. Mansiya had given in writing that she has no religion. Hence, she was denied the venue. We have gone as per the existing tradition at the temple."