Dengue Outbreak in Delhi and Elsewhere: Why is India Witnessing a Rise in Cases?

As an atypical surge in dengue incidence engulfs India, as many as 1,16,991 cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported across the country this year, indicates the latest government data.

Nine states and Union territories – Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir – continue to observe a high caseload of dengue in November, even after the withdrawal of the precarious monsoon season that is associated with the disease.