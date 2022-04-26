Demolition Drive Begins To Remove 'Encroachments' in Gurugram's Banjara Market

Officials said that encroachment from government land will be cleared in a two-day drive.
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) demolished over 14 acres of makeshift shops and hutments in Gurugram’s Banjara market, a popular hub for affordable home décor and furniture, in Sector 52A and 53 on Monday, 26 April.
The demolitions were conducted amid heavy police deployment and officials said that encroachment from government land will be cleared in a two-day drive.
According to The Indian Express, the HSVP land in the area will be utilised for the construction of a group housing society, a bus stand and a college.
Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had chaired a meeting with public officials and grievance redressal committee on 21 April and directed officials to raze illegal encroachments in the area.
A similar demolition drive was conducted by the HSPV on 5 October 2021 where over 250 shanties were demolished in Banjara market. However, shopkeepers rebuilt their shops later.
Officials repeated last year that the 25-acre land was earmarked for the "construction of a college, a bus stand and group housing societies."
HSVP officials had said that the shops had "come up illegally on land owned by the authority" over the last 15 years.
The shopkeepers, however, allege that authorities came without any notice or prior intimation. The homes and the livelihoods of the ones that helped beautify the living rooms of scores of people, are now at stake.
