Delhi’s Air Quality Improves to ‘Very Poor’, Govt To Submit Lockdown Plan to SC

Delhi's air quality visibly improved on Sunday, 14 November, with the air quality index recorded to be 'very poor' after being in the 'severe' category for the past few days, news agency PTI reported.
On Sunday, the national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 330– over a 100 lesser than the average of 437 recorded the previous day.
This came after apex court referred to the rise in Delhi's pollution levels as an 'emergency situation' and suggested the Delhi government to implement curbs in the capital.
The Delhi government has already announced the closure of offline school, colleges and other educational institutions where exams are not underway for a week beginning Monday.
Further, all government offices, agencies, etc except those involved in essential work, have been directed to implement work from home. No construction and demolition activity is allowed till 17 November.
On Sunday, as per the India Meteorological Department data, visibility levels were reported to be between 1,500 to 2,200 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and 1,000 to 1,500 metres at the Safdarjung Airport, PTI reported.
More than 3,400 farm fires contributed to 12 percent of Delhi''s PM2.5 pollution on Sunday, a decrease from 31 percent on the previous day, PTI reported.
According to SAFAR, if this trend continues, the AQI in Delhi might continue to improve in the coming couple of days owing to the curbs on anthropogenic activities.
Delhi had recorded the worst AQI in this season so far at 471 on Friday, 12 November.
