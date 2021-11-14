School Closed in 4 Areas in Haryana Till 17 November Due to Air Pollution

Photo used for representational purpose only.
Haryana government has announced closure of all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat till Wednesday, 17 November, due to rising air pollution, reported NDTV.
The government has also advised government and private offices to adopt work from home for the period, with the aim to reduce 30 percent plying of vehicles on roads.
This order comes a day after Delhi government put in place similar measures to curb the rising air pollution.
Trash burning, stubble burning, manual sweeping of roads, construction activities have also been prohibited in the four districts.
The order states, "There shall be complete ban on all type of construction and development activities. Mechanised stone crushers and hot mix plants used in construction activities shall be closed."
(With inputs from NDTV)
