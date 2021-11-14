School Closed in 4 Areas in Haryana Till 17 November Due to Air Pollution

Haryana government has announced closure of all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat till Wednesday, 17 November, due to rising air pollution, reported NDTV.

The government has also advised government and private offices to adopt work from home for the period, with the aim to reduce 30 percent plying of vehicles on roads.

This order comes a day after Delhi government put in place similar measures to curb the rising air pollution.