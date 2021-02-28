Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death in Chain-Snatching Incident 

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death after she resisted a robbery bid in North-West Delhi on Saturday, 27 February, the police told news agency ANI.

The incident that happened in Adarsh Nagar locality was captured by a CCTV camera.

The victim identified as Simran was stabbed by a chain snatcher when she was returning home from a market around 9.30 pm on Saturday while carrying her child, reported NDTV.