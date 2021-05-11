After Beds, Delhi Faces Vaccine Shortage, 100+ Sites To Be Closed

The Delhi government has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, announced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi, in a video shared on Twitter, adding that 125 vaccination centres will be shut temporarily from Tuesday, 11 May, evening.

However, she added that the national capital is expected to receive 2.67 lakh doses of Covishield from the Centre on Tuesday evening, which will be distributed to beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre was "forcing" state governments to invite global tenders for COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

Delhi is the sixth state set to float a global tender for the vaccine, after Odisha and Kerala took the lead.