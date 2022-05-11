Delhi Traffic Challan: Guide to Waive off Your Delhi Vehicle’s Challan Online

National Lok Adalat will be held on 14 May 2022. Image used for representative purposes.
The Delhi Traffic Police is ready to set up a National Lok Adalat. This will help people waive off their vehicle's challan if it has been issued in Delhi. To grab the opportunity, one has to visit the website to download the e-challan. A person can get the e-challan while sitting at home and later they can go to the court to submit it. The National Lok Adalat will make it easy for the people in Delhi to waive off their challan.
It is important for every person to know all the rules and regulations before registering.
The National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held in Delhi on 14 May. Everybody should take note of the date.
The court will be held on 14 May 2022 from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The ones who want to settle their challan should remember the time.
Everybody should keep in mind that they need to remember the correct vehicle number while booking to avoid any problems later. One should verify the vehicle number to be sure.
Here are a few simple steps that the people in Delhi need to follow to register or make a booking in the National Lok Adalat:
Visit the official website of the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat and make a booking against your challan.
It is important to note that the booking will officially start at 10 am on 11 May 2022.
The printout of the notice needs to be downloaded from the website.
Once the notice is downloaded, the court premises, date, and time will be mentioned in the challan. One has to arrive at the court premises as per the mentioned date and time.
Take the challan in front of the magistrate in the court so that the decision against your challan can be taken.
