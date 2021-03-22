Delhi to Lower Legal Drinking Age to 21 from 25: Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 22 March, said that the national capital will be lowering the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years, as he announced a new liquor policy for Delhi.

The legal age for consumption of alcohol is currently 25 in Delhi.

He also said that no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and added that with the Cabinet having approved the new excise policy, the government would not run any liquor shops in the national capital. At the moment, the government runs 60 percent of the liquor shops in Delhi.

Sisodia noted that no unnamed liquor shop will be allowed to function in Delhi and a lab will be set up to check fake alcohol.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Excise reforms announced today will act as a major blow to liquor mafia in Del. (sic)”