Delhi Pollution: Former Chief Secretary to Head Air Quality Panel

Considering the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, former Chief Secretary of Delhi government, M Kutty, was appointed chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on 5 November.

Professor Mukesh Khare, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Ramesh KJ, Ex-Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) have been appointed as the full-time technical members of the Commission, an order from the Personnel Ministry said. Other than these two members, Arvind Kumar Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be the full-time member of the panel, PTI reported.

The panel members have been appointed for a term of three years or until attainment of the age of 70 years.