Six Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out at House in Delhi's Shastri Park

At least six people have died after a fire erupted at a house in Delhi's Shastri Park area on Friday, 31 March. The deceased include four men, one woman, and a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Delhi Fire Department Chief Atul Garg said that the fire broke out in a jhughi (pakka house). "Nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital. Six of them were declared dead by medical officer on duty," Garg said.

He further added that the fire was small and the deaths occurred due to smoke inhalation.