Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Six Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out at House in Delhi's Shastri Park

Six Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out at House in Delhi's Shastri Park

The fire was caused due to a burning mosquito coil that had tipped over on a mattress, the police said.
The Quint
India
Published:

At least six people have died after a fire erupted at a house in Delhi's Shastri Park area on Friday, 31 March.

|

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>At least six people have died after a fire erupted at a house in Delhi's Shastri Park area on Friday, 31 March.</p></div>

At least six people have died after a fire erupted at a house in Delhi's Shastri Park area on Friday, 31 March. The deceased include four men, one woman, and a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Delhi Fire Department Chief Atul Garg said that the fire broke out in a jhughi (pakka house). "Nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital. Six of them were declared dead by medical officer on duty," Garg said.

He further added that the fire was small and the deaths occurred due to smoke inhalation.

According to the police, the fire was caused due to a burning mosquito coil that had tipped over on a mattress during the night. The residents lost consciousness due to the toxic fumes before eventually suffocating to death, reported news agency PTI.

Further investigation is underway.

Also ReadDhanbad Fire: Bride Kept Asking for Mother, Didn’t Know Fire Killed 14 Relatives

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT