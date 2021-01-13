Delhi Schools Allowed To Reopen for Classes 10, 12 From 18 January

The Delhi government has allowed schools to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from 18 January, the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday, 13 January, ahead of the CBSE board exams to be held from 4 May.
However, physical attendance is not compulsory, with students to attend only with the consent of the parents.
"In order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparation and practical work, the government and government-aided/unaided schools may call students of Class 10 and 12 only to school from 18 January. The child should be called to school only with the consent of parents," the Delhi government said.
"While the records of children coming to school be maintained, the same should not be used for attendance purpose as sending the child to school is completely optional for parents," it added.
CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 are set to be held from 4 May to 10 June 2021. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had also announced that CBSE practicals will begin from 1 March.
