Delhi Schools to Reopen for All Grades From 1 November

Schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday, 1 November, for all classes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted. However, he said the option of online classes would still be available for the students unwilling to attend offline classes.

"All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from 1 November. However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline," Manish Sisodia tweeted.

"It was informed in the DDMA meeting that in all schools, 98-99% staff have received at least one vaccine. But now they should expedite the second dose as well and ensure that the few people who haven't yet received a dose get it," Sisodia said after the DDMA meeting on Wednesday, 27 October, reported The Indian Express.