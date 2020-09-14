Delhi Riots: Police Summons Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy

The Delhi police on Monday, 14 September, summoned documentary filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the Delhi riots in February. Roy was also named in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the police earlier. According to Hindustan Times, both Dewan and Roy were part of a Whatsapp group called ‘Delhi Protests Support Group’.

The summons to Roy and Dewan come as the police arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in the case on Sunday night, after interrogating him for eleven hours.

Khalid had been named in several charge sheets and projected as the ‘mastermind’ and ‘conspirator’ of the riots. He came to Delhi from Kolkata back in August when he was summoned by Delhi Police special cell for the first time. During that questioning, his phone had been seized by the police as well. Earlier, the Delhi Police had added the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to the FIR related to the Northeast Delhi violence, which named Khalid among others. In the FIR, the police had claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.