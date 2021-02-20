Delhi Riots: HC Grants Bail to 3 Men Arrested With ‘No Evidence’

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 19 February, granted bail to three accused allegedly involved in the death of one Shahid Alam in the North-East Delhi riots that took place in February 2020, and said that there was “no evidence whatsoever, either direct or circumstantial or forensic”.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, while passing the order, said, “Neither there was any motive whatsoever either for them or for any other person allegedly present on the roof of Saptarishi building, to commit the offence, nor has the prosecution alleged any motive in the entire case. Thus, it is hard to believe that a communal riot can be used by the petitioners to cause the death of the person of their own community.”