Delhi Records Coldest November Morning in 14 Years on Sunday

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature reportedly clocked a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road.

Delhi on Sunday, 22 November, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung observatory, the official marker for the city, breaking the last record set in 2006, Hindustan Times reported.

According to IMD data, Delhi recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius on 28 November 2006, the previous record for the lowest minimum temperature of the month since IMD began keeping records from 1990, the report said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature clocked a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, IANS reported. The maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be 24 degrees on Sunday, the IMD officials added. Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at the IMD and head, regional weather forecasting centre, had earlier told IANS that Sunday could also witness the coldest night of the month. He had said that chilly winds raging after snow in Himalayan states could bring the mercury down to 7 degrees.

However, he also forecast that the temperature is expected to rise for the next three-four days due to western disturbances and a change in wind direction, and then drop again after 27 November, according to IANS. On Thursday, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees. In 2017, the minimum temperature had dipped to 7.6 degrees in the last week of November.

The lowest temperature recorded last November was 11.4 degrees, and in 2018 10.5 degrees Celsius, according to IANS.