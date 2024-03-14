Home Razed, Uttarkashi Tunnel Hero Vakeel Hassan Still Lives in Open With Family

44-year-old Vakeel Hassan is known for leading a 12-member team to successfully rescue the 41 workers trapped inside Uttarkashi's collapsed Silkyara tunnel in November 2023.
It's the first day of Ramzan on Tuesday, 12 March. Around 5:45 pm, Shabana is busy clearing up space inside her tiny makeshift tent filled with clothes, utensils, books and two damaged beds, as she eagerly waits for her husband Vakeel Hassan to return after offering namaz early evening.
She asks her 12-year-old daughter Aliza, who is busy fighting mosquitoes from their tent, to run to her sister-in-law's house to bring food so that the family of five can break their roza (fast) on time. Over their heads hang tarpaulin sheets provided by neighbours.
A teary-eyed Shabana turns to this reporter and says:
41-year-old Shabana Hassan folding clothes inside her makeshift tent in Khajuri Khas.
It's been 15 days since Vakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner, and his family were rendered homeless after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on 28 February demolished their house in Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area as part of an "anti-encroachment" drive.
Sitting in protest in their makeshift tent outside the demolished house, Vakeel and his family speak to The Quint on how their lives have changed, why he rejected the two flats offered by the DDA as compensation, and how the family stares at a bleak future.
Vakeel Hassan, who owns Rockwell Enterprises (the company that employed rat-hole miners), and his 41-year-old wife Shabana had been living in the now-demolished house with their three children: Azeem (17), Aliza, and Aarish (7) in Shri Ram Colony in Khajuri Khas since 2012.
However, at around 9 am on 28 February, the DDA – responsible for developing housing projects and commercial lands in Delhi – razed their house. Only Hassan’s three children were at home when the bulldozers levelled their house.
The DDA demolished Hassan's house in Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on 28 February.
Speaking with The Quint, Shabana said, "I still can't get over the fact that our house, which was built with our blood, sweat and tears, has been demolished. The memory of that day still haunts us every night..."
Calling it a "dark phase" in their lives, Vakeel Hassan said,
The duo told The Quint the demolition has had a "deep economic impact" on them, adding that it has affected Hassan's employment as well.
The 44-year-old is known for leading a 12-member team to successfully rescue the 41 workers trapped inside Uttarkashi's collapsed Silkyara tunnel in November 2023.
Three days after the demolition, the DDA in a statement on 2 March said that it had offered Hassan a flat built for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Narela on the instructions of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with an offer of employment. However, Hassan had refused the offer.
The makeshift tent in Khajuri Khas, where Vakeel Hassan and his family are staying.
After this, the DDA said that the L-G had once again ordered for a 2 BHK DDA Flat in Dilshad Garden to be given to Vakeel. However, this too was rejected by him.
Shabana claimed that the DDA had not given them in writing that the alternate housing would be theirs. "Narela is too far for us. I enquired about the society and have heard notorious things about the area. Tomorrow, what if we move and later something happens with my kids? Will the DDA take responsibility for that?" she asked.
Both Vakeel and Shabana said that they were afraid that the DDA was offering them with "a temporary and not permanent solution."
He has demanded that the DDA either rebuild his home or give him a plot in the same locality.
The Quint reached out to DDA PRO Bijay Shankar Roy multiple times via calls and messages to understand whether authorities have reached out to the family with a new offer. This story will be updated if and when we receive a response.
Daily living has become extremely hard for the Hassan family. With no toilets to use, and no kitchen to cook, the family spends their day idle sitting inside their tent in the hopes of justice.
Shabana, who has heart ailments, said that having no access to toilet, was an issue for her and her family at night.
Vakeel Hassan and his wife Shabana.
Meanwhile, Vakeel said that their makeshift tent was right above the drainage system, which has led to them sleeping amidst foul smell and mosquitoes, adding to their troubles. "Due to this, our youngest son has been down with fever and cold," he said.
In addition, the family told The Quint that passersby often misunderstand their tent as a scrap shop.
The family said that their living conditions are "extremely bad".
Shabana interacts with her neighbours from the colony outside her makeshift tent.
Aliza, who missed her Class 10 examinations due to the demolition, said that though she has resumed school, she is unable to concentrate on studies. "My mind is always thinking about whether Ammi and Abbu are doing well, because they have been so stressed. I'm worried for their health," she told The Quint.
15-year-old Aliza had to miss her board examinations due to the DDA demolition.
Vakeel Hassan and his family have demanded that the DDA either rebuild their home or give them a plot in the same locality.
On 3 March, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Hassan's family will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) soon. On Tiwari’s promise, Hassan said he had not been spoken to or given anything in writing.
Vakeel and his family said that they would remain in the area until they "get justice," and would go on a hunger strike.
"This is our home. Either they build a house or gives us one near our old one. I am not very hopeful, but we won’t move an inch until we are given our house back," Vakeel says.
