Home Razed, Uttarkashi Tunnel Hero Vakeel Hassan Still Lives in Open With Family

It's the first day of Ramzan on Tuesday, 12 March. Around 5:45 pm, Shabana is busy clearing up space inside her tiny makeshift tent filled with clothes, utensils, books and two damaged beds, as she eagerly waits for her husband Vakeel Hassan to return after offering namaz early evening. She asks her 12-year-old daughter Aliza, who is busy fighting mosquitoes from their tent, to run to her sister-in-law's house to bring food so that the family of five can break their roza (fast) on time. Over their heads hang tarpaulin sheets provided by neighbours. A teary-eyed Shabana turns to this reporter and says:

"Aren't you seeing the condition that we are living in? Never in my life did I imagine that my family and I will celebrate Ramzan literally on the roads – and that such bad times will come that we won't even have a roof on top of our heads. Our lives have been ruined..." 41-year-old Shabana Hassan

41-year-old Shabana Hassan folding clothes inside her makeshift tent in Khajuri Khas.

It's been 15 days since Vakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner, and his family were rendered homeless after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on 28 February demolished their house in Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area as part of an "anti-encroachment" drive.

The 44-year-old is known for leading a 12-member team to successfully rescue the 41 workers trapped inside Uttarkashi's collapsed Silkyara tunnel in November 2023.

Sitting in protest in their makeshift tent outside the demolished house, Vakeel and his family speak to The Quint on how their lives have changed, why he rejected the two flats offered by the DDA as compensation, and how the family stares at a bleak future.

'Still Can't Get Over the Haunted Memories of The Demolition'

Vakeel Hassan, who owns Rockwell Enterprises (the company that employed rat-hole miners), and his 41-year-old wife Shabana had been living in the now-demolished house with their three children: Azeem (17), Aliza, and Aarish (7) in Shri Ram Colony in Khajuri Khas since 2012. However, at around 9 am on 28 February, the DDA – responsible for developing housing projects and commercial lands in Delhi – razed their house. Only Hassan’s three children were at home when the bulldozers levelled their house.

While Hassan's family claimed that their house was demolished "without prior notice," the DDA said that the house was built "illegally" on a government land previously acquired by the authority for a development project.

The DDA demolished Hassan's house in Northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on 28 February.

Speaking with The Quint, Shabana said, "I still can't get over the fact that our house, which was built with our blood, sweat and tears, has been demolished. The memory of that day still haunts us every night..."

Calling it a "dark phase" in their lives, Vakeel Hassan said,

"They (DDA) claim the act was part of a demolition drive of illegal properties, yet they only demolished one property, which was ours. Why not of any of my neighbours? All of Shri Ram Colony has been declared unauthorised by the government. Then why was only my home pulled down? How is it illegal if we have all the legal documents, including electricity bill issued by the government, to prove..." Vakeel Hassan

The duo told The Quint the demolition has had a "deep economic impact" on them, adding that it has affected Hassan's employment as well.

"I put my life in danger to save 41 lives. Rockwell was a company I started only a few years ago and I was already struggling with finances and the loan I took to pay for the house. After November 2023, I thought I will get more employment opportunities and people will recognise my work. But the opposite has happened. I have not been able to resume work because of all this," Vakeel said.

'This is Just a Temporary Solution': Hassan Refuses Alternative Housing Offered by DDA

Three days after the demolition, the DDA in a statement on 2 March said that it had offered Hassan a flat built for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Narela on the instructions of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, along with an offer of employment. However, Hassan had refused the offer.

"The DDA had immediately offered him a ready-to-move-in flat in Narela. Vakeel, however, rejected this offer with some unsavoury comments about the location of Narela, where more than 3,000 families are already living, and insisted for an accommodation close to his place of earlier unauthorised residence." DDA statement on 3 March

The makeshift tent in Khajuri Khas, where Vakeel Hassan and his family are staying.

After this, the DDA said that the L-G had once again ordered for a 2 BHK DDA Flat in Dilshad Garden to be given to Vakeel. However, this too was rejected by him.

When asked why he rejected both the offers, Vakeel Hassan told The Quint, "Yes, DDA officials did approach me asking me to move to Narela. My children go to school here, my sisters and brothers live here, and my business is in the area. I have lived all my life here. How could the DDA or anyone else expect me to pick up my belongings and move to the outskirts of the city?”

Shabana claimed that the DDA had not given them in writing that the alternate housing would be theirs. "Narela is too far for us. I enquired about the society and have heard notorious things about the area. Tomorrow, what if we move and later something happens with my kids? Will the DDA take responsibility for that?" she asked. Both Vakeel and Shabana said that they were afraid that the DDA was offering them with "a temporary and not permanent solution."

"We are afraid that this will only be a temporary arrangement till the issue dies down in the media. What's the guarantee that in 2-3 months, they won't ask us to leave? What if they ask us to start paying rent? We lived in an own house for 12 years, why will we start shelling out more money now?" Vakeel asked.

He has demanded that the DDA either rebuild his home or give him a plot in the same locality. The Quint reached out to DDA PRO Bijay Shankar Roy multiple times via calls and messages to understand whether authorities have reached out to the family with a new offer. This story will be updated if and when we receive a response.

'Living Next to Filth... No Toilets to Use at Night, Child Falling Sick'

Daily living has become extremely hard for the Hassan family. With no toilets to use, and no kitchen to cook, the family spends their day idle sitting inside their tent in the hopes of justice.

"In the last 14 days, we have seen the worst. Our tent is almost open. The weather is such that in the afternoons were are exposed to direct sun and feel fatigued, and at night it's chill. It even rained a few nights, and with strong winds, our tarpaulin sheets also fly away. We haven't slept peacefully for even one night." Vakeel Hassan

Shabana, who has heart ailments, said that having no access to toilet, was an issue for her and her family at night.

"Thankfully, we have the kindest neighbours who let us use their toilets. But how can we knock their doors at 2 am for access to their toilets? How long will they also be okay with? We used to be the kind of people who used to help others in the colony, now we are in need of help. I feel ashamed going to someone's house and asking them if we can sit inside for a while, or whether we can use their toilets," she told The Quint.

Vakeel Hassan and his wife Shabana.

Meanwhile, Vakeel said that their makeshift tent was right above the drainage system, which has led to them sleeping amidst foul smell and mosquitoes, adding to their troubles. "Due to this, our youngest son has been down with fever and cold," he said. In addition, the family told The Quint that passersby often misunderstand their tent as a scrap shop.

The family said that their living conditions are "extremely bad".

"Over the last 10 ten days, people walk by, look at all the clothes and utensils lined up on the mattress and think it is for sale and ask us the value of the items... It's embarrassing. When we had a house, we were not rich. We were struggling but were comfortable. Now we are on the roads and for something that was not our mistake." Shabana told The Quint

Shabana interacts with her neighbours from the colony outside her makeshift tent.

Aliza, who missed her Class 10 examinations due to the demolition, said that though she has resumed school, she is unable to concentrate on studies. "My mind is always thinking about whether Ammi and Abbu are doing well, because they have been so stressed. I'm worried for their health," she told The Quint.

15-year-old Aliza had to miss her board examinations due to the DDA demolition.

“Is this even a life where we have to sit on a damaged wooden cot by the side of the road?” asked Aliza.

'Want My House Back': Hassan Family Awaits Justice, Threatens Hunger Strike

Vakeel Hassan and his family have demanded that the DDA either rebuild their home or give them a plot in the same locality. On 3 March, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Hassan's family will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) soon. On Tiwari’s promise, Hassan said he had not been spoken to or given anything in writing.

"We need justice for what has happened. We will not leave this place till them. Yes, it will be hard to live like this, but we have no other opportunity. Political parties like the AAP and the BJP are saying that they are there for us and will help us, but all of it is only lip-service and nothing has been done yet," Vakeel Hassan told The Quint

Vakeel and his family said that they would remain in the area until they "get justice," and would go on a hunger strike. "This is our home. Either they build a house or gives us one near our old one. I am not very hopeful, but we won’t move an inch until we are given our house back," Vakeel says.