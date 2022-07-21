'Yellow' Alert in Delhi Again as IMD Predicts More Rain, Thundershowers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi on Thursday, 21 July, predicting light to moderate rainfall in the city.

As per the forecast, cloudy skies will prevail over Delhi, with thundershowers likely to hit the national capital.

Moderate rainfall is also likely on Friday and Saturday, while light rainfall is a possibility on Sunday.

The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35 degrees Celsius.