'Yellow' Alert in Delhi Again as IMD Predicts More Rain, Thundershowers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi on Thursday, 21 July, predicting light to moderate rainfall in the city.
(Photo: PTI)
As per the forecast, cloudy skies will prevail over Delhi, with thundershowers likely to hit the national capital.
Moderate rainfall is also likely on Friday and Saturday, while light rainfall is a possibility on Sunday.
The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35 degrees Celsius.
At least seven flights were diverted and 40 services – 25 departures and 15 arrivals – were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the rain on Wednesday.
The IMD has warned of minor traffic disruptions on the roads, water accumulation in low-lying areas, and an increased chance of vehicular accidents in view of the showers.
