'Yellow' Alert in Delhi as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thundershowers

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi for Wednesday, 20 July, predicting moderate to heavy rain in the city. (Representative photo)
A cloudy sky is likely to prevail over the national capital on Wednesday, which may also witness thundershowers, as per the IMD forecast.
"Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problem often," the IMD has advised.
The maximum temperature in the capital city is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicated to be 27 degrees Celsius, as per the government body's bulletin.
Parts of Delhi had seen rains on Tuesday as well.
