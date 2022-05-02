Delhi Power Crisis: Union Min Accuses Delhi Govt of Faulty Data to Create Panic

Union Power Minister R K Singh.
(File Photo: @PIB_India/IANS)
Union Power Minister RK Singh accused the Delhi government of creating panic by misleading the public over the power crisis in the national capital.
Saying that the errors were reprehensible, Singh reportedly underlined in his letter that the coal stocks at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) plants of Dadri and Unchahar have been declaring 100 per cent availability.
He added that the coal reserve at both the stations were sufficient for 4-8 days, with Dadri plant storing 202.40 thousand tonnes, which is sufficient for 8 days at 85 percent plant load factor (PLF).
Meanwhile, the Unchahar plant had 97.62 thousand tonnes of stock, sufficient for 4 days at 85 per cent of capacity utilization. Further, Singh added that coal reserves at Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar plants were 187 tonnes (sufficient for 5 days), 234.22 thousand tonnes (sufficient for 8 days) and 162.56 thousand tonnes (sufficient for 8 days), respectively.
Saying that the stocks are refilled every day from domestic sources and imports, the Union Minister alleged that the Delhi government was seeking to exaggerate the crisis.
On Saturday, the Union Power Minister RK Singh had conducted a review of the coal stock position in thermal power plants, including those supplying power to distribution companies (DISCOMs) in Delhi.
Singh issued directions to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to ensure secure power supply to the national capital.
Stating that there has been "no shortage of electricity supply to the State of Delhi," the ministry, in a statement, noted that while the state's peak demand for the month of April hit 6,096 MegaWatts (MW), data provided by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) said that there was no shortage in meeting the requirement.
