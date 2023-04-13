Mujrim, Giroh: Delhi Police To Avoid 'Complex' Urdu, Persian Words in FIRs

The notice is in line with a Delhi High Court order from August 2019 where the court stated that FIRs should be filed in the language of the complainants.

"While filing FIRs difficult words should be avoided. Police is working for the common man and not just for people who have a doctorate degree in Urdu, Hindi, or Persian," the court had said.

After the order was passed after the court asked the Delhi Police to submit 100 FIR copies to ascertain the words which were being used.

In November 2019, a memo was sent to all DCPs with instructions to use "simpler words" while filing FIRs. “The HQ has compiled a list of Urdu, Persian words which are presently being used in day-to-day functioning of Delhi Police along with their English/Hindi words. IOs/duty officers working under your control be suitably sensitised to evade using archaic Urdu, Persian words," the 2019 memo said.