The Kashmir Files: Police Asked To Step Up Security in 'Mixed Population' Areas

'The Kashmir Files' is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is based on attacks on and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.
(Photo: Vivek Agnihotri's official Twitter page)
The Delhi Police has been asked to make security arrangements in areas with a "mixed population" so that no untoward incident occurs after the release of the film, The Kashmir Files, reported The Indian Express.
A letter addressed on 14 March to the district commissioners of police stated, "The movie is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits, and reportedly is based on true events. It depicted the barbarism committed against Kashmiri Hindus in its crudest form."
"Adequate police arrangements by local police, including women staff, PCR, and traffic are suggested, especially in mixed population areas, to handle the situation tactfully," the letter added.
Speaking about the risk of clashes between communities after the release of the film, the letter said:
Meanwhile, in Noida's Sector 39, a group of people allegedly created commotion at a movie theatre during a showing of the film on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported. Due to the ruckus, the police were called and the screening had to be stopped for a brief period.
