The Kashmir Files: Police Asked To Step Up Security in 'Mixed Population' Areas

The Delhi Police has been asked to make security arrangements in areas with a "mixed population" so that no untoward incident occurs after the release of the film, The Kashmir Files, reported The Indian Express.

A letter addressed on 14 March to the district commissioners of police stated, "The movie is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits, and reportedly is based on true events. It depicted the barbarism committed against Kashmiri Hindus in its crudest form."

"Adequate police arrangements by local police, including women staff, PCR, and traffic are suggested, especially in mixed population areas, to handle the situation tactfully," the letter added.