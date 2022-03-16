Assam CM Announces Half-Day Leave for Govt Staff To Watch 'The Kashmir Files'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said on Wednesday, 16 March that all MLAs, irrespective of their stand on the movie, have been invited to watch the movie this evening at 8 pm.

He tweeted in Hindi, “Today all respected members of the Legislative Assembly (including government and Opposition) have been invited to watch the movie 'Kashmir Files' together. Tonight at 8 o'clock in a cinema hall in the capital, all of us MLAs/invited citizens will watch the film together.”