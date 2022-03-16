Amit Shah Meets Kashmir Files Team, Hails Film as 'Bold Representation of Truth'

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meet on Tuesday, highlighted the role of the film industry in presenting history and praised The Kashmir Files, saying that there is an ongoing campaign to discredit it.

The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the mass migration of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley following communal atrocities, and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Amaan Iqbal, and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that all state government employees are entitled to a half-day leave to watch The Kashmir Files in theatres.

Further, the states of Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have declared the film tax-free.