Delhi Police Seizes 2,000 Live Cartridges Before I-Day, Terror Angle Under Probe

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police recovered around 2,000 live cartridges from its east district and arrested six people in this connection, officials said on Friday, 12 August.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Vikramjit Singh, prima facie, the accused appear to be part of a criminal network but he did not rule out a terror angle.

Of the six arrested, Singh identified two as Rashid and Ajmal. He said an auto-rickshaw driver had tipped the police about the duo.