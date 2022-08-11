Delhi Govt Makes Wearing of Face Masks in All Public Places Mandatory Again

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Coronavirus  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Delhi Govt Makes Wearing of Face Masks in All Public Places Mandatory Again

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators, the notification said.
Seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday, 11 August, made wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory again.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators, the notification said. The fine, however, will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles, ANI reported.

