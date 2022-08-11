Delhi Govt Makes Wearing of Face Masks in All Public Places Mandatory Again

Representational image.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday, 11 August, made wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory again.
A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators, the notification said. The fine, however, will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles, ANI reported.
(This article will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)